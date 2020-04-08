Penn Market to give kids a free meal Saturday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Market will give a free meal to kids on Saturday, April 11.

The vendors realize it’s hard for a lot of families right now and wanted to help on a different day of the week. Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday kid can get their free meal at Penn Market located at 380 West Market Street in York.

Penn Market opened in 1866 and is the oldest farmers market in York. Located on the corner of Market St. and Penn Street, Penn Market operates year-round Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. With a variety of fresh fruits, produce, meats and cheeses straight from the farm to your table, stop on in you’re bound to find a fresh healthy treat for you and your loved ones.