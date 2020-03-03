Penn Market to host 1st annual Community Day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Market will hold its first annual Community Day Saturday.

Starting at 4 p.m. March 7, the community event will include free food, face painting, massages, clothing closet, and more.

Penn Market opened in 1866 and is the oldest farmers market in York. With a variety of fresh fruits, produce, meats and cheeses straight from the farm to your table.

Penn Market operates year-round Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The market is located at 380 West Market Street, York, Pennsylvania 17401.

To learn more about the market visit their event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/587655422068853/