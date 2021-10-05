PennDOT announces ramp closures and detours on I-83 in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is reminding travelers of planned ramp closures as part of the 6.6-mile resurfacing project on Exit 24 of I-83 in York County.

Road work will happen on the I-83 Exit 24 on- and off-ramps on Friday night, Oct. 8, and Sunday night, Oct. 10. All work will take place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. to prevent disruptions.

Friday night will be spent on the on-ramp from Route 238 to I-83 northbound and the off-ramp from I-83 southbound to Route 238. Sunday night will be spent on the I-83 northbound off-ramp towards Route 238 and the Route 238 on-ramp to I-83 southbound.

PennDOT says there’ll be certain detours in place to provide for the closures.

Route 238 on-ramp to I-83 NB: I-83 SB to Exit 22 to I-83 NB

I-83 SB off-ramp to Route 238: I-83 SB to Exit 22 then I-83 to Exit 24

I-83 NB off-ramp to Route 238: I-83 NB to Exit 28 then I-83 SB to Exit 24

Route 238 on-ramp to I-83 SB: I-83 NB to Exit 28 to I-83 SB

The project is being done to improve the road and install new signs and pavement markings on I-83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township.

Work will continue Sunday nights through Thursday nights, with possible work being done Friday and Saturday nights. Drivers are asked to stay alert for stopped or slow-moving traffic and being careful on the road during these periods of road work.