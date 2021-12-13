PennDOT: Long-delayed Mount Rose interchange project is 98 percent complete

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Better late than never? All’s well that ends well? Pick your favorite cliché — the Mount Rose interchange project is very late but nearly complete. And, according to a few residents who spoke Monday with abc27 news, the new interchange is better than the old one.

The project began in 2015, scheduled to cost $58 million, and be complete by 2018.

PennDOT confirmed Monday that the project is already in its final alignment — in other words, traffic patterns are as they will be — and estimated the project is 98 percent complete.

“Most remaining items will be complete before winter, but it is anticipated that the work to stabilize the permitted area and satisfy the project’s environmental permits will carry over into summer 2022,” a PennDOT spokesman said.

PennDOT and the project’s contractor, Cherry Hill Construction, have been engaged in a legal dispute over which entity is at fault for the years-long delay and what the final bill will be.