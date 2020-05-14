PennDOT to replace 100-year-old concrete slab span on Route 124 in Lower Windsor Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says starting Tuesday, May 19, its contractor will close the bridge that carries Route 124 over a tributary to Cabin Creek just south of Yorkana Borough in Lower Windsor Township, York County, and begin demolition work in preparation to remove the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert.

This section of Route 124 is locally known as East Prospect Road.

PennDOT advises travelers that beginning May 19, Route 124 will be closed to through traffic for up to 90 days while the bridge is replaced. Until then, a detour which follows Mount Pisgah Road, Main Street in Yorkana, and Bluestone Road will be available.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring visit projects.penndot.gov.