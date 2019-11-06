Pennsylvania GOP to sue state over alleged voting malpractice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the voting issues that transpired in York County, the Pennsylvania Republican Party is suing the state.

The suit claims that due to the errors and delays in voting in York County and a few other areas, people left polls in frustration over long wait times and ballots were not properly handled, the PA GOP alleges.

The long wait caused the Department of State to direct the Judge of Elections to have votes collected into a bag and scanned on the voters’ behalf.

The PA GOP is claiming that is a violation of the Election Code.

In addition to the suit, the party is placing blame on Governor Tom Wolf for requiring new machines to be used.

A press conference will be held at 28 East Market Street in York at 10 p.m.