Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $300,000 sold in York County

Middletown, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $300,000 was sold for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Sunday, Jan. 31 drawing.

The winning ticket, sold in York County, successfully matched all five balls drawn, 9-23-27-29-40, to win the $300,000 jackpot.

Winners can be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year after the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket is encouraged to contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 19,900 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.