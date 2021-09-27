Pennsylvania man killed following tractor-trailer rollover on I-83

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 67-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Saturday following a tractor-trailer rollover incident at an I-83 NB off-ramp in Farview Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say the 67-year-old, who was operating the tractor-trailer, was entrapped in the vehicle when officers arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Reports suggest the rig overturned while attempting to exit the ramp, rolling onto the center barrier separating the on and off ramps.

Police say the driver was initially alert, but lost consciousness shortly after. Authorities add an initial witness to the crash was able to make contact with the driver, who stated his brakes went out on him.

Credit: York County Hazmat Team

The man was transported to Holly Spirit Hospital where he later succumb to his injuries.

The vehicle was towed for inspection purposes.