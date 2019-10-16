Pennsylvania releases findings on York Fair ride accident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 45-year-old man fell from the Giant Gondola Wheel at the York Fair last month because one of the gondolas became jammed in place and could not swing freely, according to a state report on the accident.

The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Rides and Attractions has released its findings on the Sept. 13 incident. Its report states the man fell out as the gondola was stuck in a position that was 90 degrees from normal, almost parallel to the deck, as it rotated through the station where riders are loaded and unloaded.

The man fell about 25 feet as the wheel slowed to stop, and he reportedly landed on power cables and asphalt.

A 48-year-old woman was able to stay in the gondola but was injured, apparently when the gondola righted itself and she fell to the floor. Each gondola is designed to hold six adult riders.

Both of the injured riders were transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

One of the operators reported that he fell from the deck of the ride, injuring his hand and knee, while trying to righten the stuck gondola.

The riders noticed a large metal bar had detached at one end, and they even photographed the bar as it swung at the side of the gondola just before the accident. They told inspectors that they called out repeatedly to the operators during the wheel’s last rotation.

Two operators and an assistant reported they heard a loud noise but could not identify the source. They said they applied the brake when they noticed the gondola was sideways instead of upright as it entered the station area.

The large metal bar, called a tie rod, is designed to be held in place by a pin and hairpin. According to the report, the pin and hairpin combination failed, causing the tie rod to come loose.

The pin and hairpin were not recovered, so it is unclear if the failure occurred because of a missing hairpin, a hairpin that was pulled accidentally or intentionally, or a faulty pin or hairpin.

A faulty hairpin was removed from one of the other tie rods on the evening of the accident, the report states.

The Giant Gondola Wheel is a traveling amusement ride owned and operated by Deggeller Attractions. The wheel closed immediately and has not operated in Pennsylvania since the accident.

The report determines the circumstances under which the department will approve the wheel to reopen.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.