Pennsylvania State Police investigating case of missing York woman

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a case of a missing woman in York.

Stacy Lynn Snyder, 37, went missing over the Easter weekend and PSP has a reason of concern for her safety.

They believe Snyder may be traveling on foot in the Windsor/Craley area of York County.

Snyder is described as a white, non-Hispanic female, and is 5 ft. 1 inch tall. She was last seen wearing light-colored pants, a light-in-color long sleeve shirt, and her hair was up in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.