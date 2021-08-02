Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing woman last seen in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman.

According to police, Ashley Adams, a 28-year-old female who stands at five feet and three inches and weighs 120 pounds was last seen in the area of West Broadway in the Red Lion Borough of York County at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Adams has blonde hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white tank top and shorts.

State police believe Adams may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with any information is asked to call either 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police in York at 717-428-1011.