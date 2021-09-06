FOUND: Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing York man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — UPDATE: The man has been located as of 8:30 on Monday night.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man from York.

71-year-old Gerard Davis was last seen in the area of W Market Street in York City on Monday at around 8 a.m. According to police, he was wearing a t-shirt and dark gray sweatpants. Davis also wears glasses and carries a gray satchel along with a cane he uses for walking.

Police believe he is at special risk of injury or may be confused, Anyone with any information on Davis or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the York City Police Department at 717-577-5064.