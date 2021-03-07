Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing woman in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh, 29, who was last seen in the area of the Heritage Rail Trail County Park at the Glatfelters Station Road Parking Area on March 6 between 10:45 AM and 12:45 PM.

The Pennsylvania State Police along with the assistance of the South-Central PA Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dogs of PA, Seven Valley Fire Department and other agencies are currently searching for her.

Ebaugh is described as a white, non-Hispanic female, 5ft 4in tall, thin build, and light brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, and dark pants with a white striping on the side.

Anyone who may have information regarding Ebaugh’s whereabouts or has surveillance images of the Trail is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011 immediately.