Pennsylvania State Police shoot York County man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened late Monday night.

Troopers were dispatched to an East Hopewell Township address for a report of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived they were told Clifton Blevins had left and was intoxicated. Police were then called to a home on the 5900 block of Holly Tree Court in Crossroads Borough where they were told Blevins was there and threatening to harm himself.

Police say when Troopers made contact with Blevins, he pointed his gun towards them. They verbally identified themselves to Blevins before one of them discharged their firearm, striking Blevins multiple times.

He was taken to York hospital for treatment.

State Police are currently investigating the incident, which will be forwarded to York County District Attorney David Sunday for his review after the investigation concludes.

Charges are currently being prepared for Blevins.