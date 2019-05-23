York

Pennsylvania touts importance of state farm bill

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 06:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 06:08 PM EDT

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) - Lawmakers and state leaders visited a York County cheese business on Thursday to push the importance of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.

The $24-million package of legislation includes the Dairy Investment Program.

Grants of $5 million were awarded as part of the program last year, with continued funding for the program as part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. 

Caputo Brothers Creamery in Spring Grove is one of the recipients of those grants. They used it to expand their cheese business.

"We can talk about the dairy significance. We can talk about how we like to save the farms. We can talk about all the things that are happening around the world with trade," Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said. "At the end of the day, it's about investment in dairy. It's about consumption of dairy. And a big piece of that consumption is in cheese and the growing cheese market. That's what Caputo Brothers is doing."

Last year, Pennsylvania was second only to Wisconsin in the number of dairy farms that were forced to close.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Online buyer beware: Expensive returns could cost you
Online buyer beware: Expensive returns could cost you

Online buyer beware: Expensive returns could cost you

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local