Pennsylvania’s Second Lady to promote participation in the 2020 Census

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Second Lady is making a stop in York on a statewide tour to promote the 2020 Census.

Gisele Fetterman will be at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market at 110 Ducktown Road in York at 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

She will be joined by local census officials to discuss the importance of participating in the Census.

The U.S. Census captures increases, decreases, and changes in community demographics every ten years, and is used to decide representation and federal funding. Residents can respond to the form by mail, by phone, and for the first time ever, online. Most households will receive their Census invitation in the mail by April 1, 2020.

The event is open to the public.