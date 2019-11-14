Petition underway to keep Haar’s in business

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An online petition to keep Haar’s Drive-In is underway.

Earlier this week a ‘for sales sign went up at Haar’s Drive-In. The owners lease the land but had no idea this was coming, they thought they’d be given a six-month notice before the property was put on the market.

Now, there’s a change.org petition to keep Haar’s in business.

The petition’s goal is to get 15,000 signatures and as of Thursday morning, it has already reached over 12,780.

Giant owns the property and says they apologize that Haar’s did not receive advance notice of the advertisement and that they hope that if a buyer emerges they will continue to lease the land to Haar’s.