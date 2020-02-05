Pharmacy robbers pepper-sprayed employees, customers

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for four people who used pepper spray on employees and customers during the robbery of a Rite Aid pharmacy.

Northern York County Regional police said the robbers rushed into the Jackson Township store just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Three robbers jumped behind the pharmacy counter, demanded prescription drugs, and emptied the cash register. A store employee was ordered to fill two white garbage bags full of various medications, police said.

Authorities said the robbers ordered all employees and customers near the pharmacy to lie on the floor. The robbers then sprayed the victims’ heads and faces with pepper spray or a pepper spray-like substance before fleeing.

EMS units responded and treated the victims for skin and throat irritations.

The suspects were described as males in their late teens or early 20s. They wore black clothing and had their faces covered with black ski masks.

Anyone with information should call Northern York County Regional police at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.