YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has damaged a warehouse in York County.

According to York County Dispatch, fire crews were on the scene at 76 Acco Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

As of 11:25 p.m. the fire has been put out. No injuries have been reported.