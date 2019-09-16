Physician says she is 2nd confirmed case of measles on York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A WellSpan physician says she is the second confirmed case of measles in York County.

Dr. Jennifer McCabe, a family medicine physician with WellSpan Health, says she was fully vaccinated against the virus.

“I decided to disclose my measles diagnosis because I believe public education is in the best interest of the community,” McCabe said in a video posted on WellSpan’s website.

“First and foremost, it’s absolutely critical that everyone who can be vaccinated with the MMR vaccine gets vaccinated, not just to protect yourself but to protect everyone around you.”

McCabe said she received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

“Two weeks ago, when the first York County measles patient was diagnosed, I received an immunization screening that confirmed that I was presumed immune from the measles. That is why I was able to continue seeing patients,” McCabe said in the video.

McCabe said she and WellSpan followed all CDC and Department of Health guidelines, but she still got the measles.

“Even after I tested positive for the measles virus, I took another blood screening to test my immunity. The results still showed that I was presumed to be immune,” she said.

There is a very small percentage of people for whom the vaccine may not be effective. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about three out of 100 people who get two doses of MMR vaccine will get measles if exposed to the virus.

“My symptoms, thankfully, were not severe, and that’s likely because I was vaccinated,” McCabe said. “I have not had a fever, and I am not experiencing the red, itchy eyes or cough that typically come with the measles.”

“I have not left my home since I began having symptoms. We caught this very, very early,” she said. “I did not treat any patients while I was experiencing symptoms.”

The Department of Health alerted people Sunday that people may have been exposed to measles Sept. 9-12 at the following locations:

— Crunch Fitness – York, 905 Loucks Rd., York, PA on Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

— Sheetz, 215 Arsenal Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

— Central York Middle School, 1950 N. Hills Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

— Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

— WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA on

Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.;

Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.;

Sept 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you were at, or near, any of the locations listed during the above time periods, call the WellSpan Health Measles Exposure Hotline toll free at 1-855-851-3641 to speak with a registered nurse.