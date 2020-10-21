Pinchot Lake to be drained for park maintenance work at the end of October

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning on Oct. 26, Pinchot Lake in York County will be drained for a short period of time to allow park maintenance staff to make repairs and improvements to some of the state park’s shoreline locations.

Park maintenance staff plan to lower water levels approximately five feet to make repairs at the Quaker Race swimming beach, Conewago Day Use Area, and other shoreline locations within Gifford Pinchot State Park. Even though the lake will remain open to both fishing and boating, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says launching boats and fishing along the shoreline may be difficult during this time.

Once the projects are completed, Pinchot Lake will be refilled as precipitation permits and will maintain adequate downstream flow. No other park facilities will be impacted by this maintenance.

For more information about Gifford Pinchot State Park or any of PA’s other state parks, visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us and select “Find a Local Park.”

