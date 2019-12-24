Pink Christmas: Company owner memorializes business partner’s mom with pink truck

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dreaming of a White Christmas might be a lost cause at this point, but a Midstate business got a much anticipated, “Pink Christmas” on Monday.

Sam Elicker, owner of the JVI Group — an excavating and paving company — gave his business partner, Brad Harner, a gift that can’t quite fit on Santa’s sleigh, but could probably pull it and some heartstrings along the way.

“It was our 20th dump truck. So, let’s just do something a little bit different than all our normal trucks,” Elicker said.

It was quite a bit different. The newly finished truck is decked out in all pink and a special message — “In Loving Memory of Cindy Harner,” Brad’s mom.

Cindy passed from breast cancer in January 2010 — making the holiday a little harder for the Harners.

“She was an amazing woman. I wish she was here,” Harner said.

Now she has a way to be with her son on the road, and quite frankly, she’s hard to miss. Cindy’s name is inscribed on three sides of the truck.

Both Harner and Elicker hope people seeing pink will help motivate them to give green.

“I hope that everyone who sees this will help start donating money towards it and maybe try to figure it out,” Harner said.

“We’re trying to pave the way for a cure, and we’re dedicated to try to raise as much as money as we can for breast cancer,” Elicker said.

They’ve got a long road to get to the cure, but tonight, everyone is home for the holidays.

“I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight, because I’m gonna want to sleep in the truck,” Harner said.

“It’s not about what you do for yourself, it’s more about what you do for other people,” Elicker said.

The truck couldn’t have been made possible without Brooks Graphics and Shawn Brown of Kenworth of Pennsylvania. Those businesses burned hours of midnight holiday oil to get it up and running.

Elicker says he has a breast cancer research fundraising goal in mind for 2020 that he intents to reach.