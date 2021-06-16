Pitbull concert at York State Fair canceled

FILE – Pitbull performs prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale Ariz., in this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo. New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has brought entertainer Pitbull on as an ownership partner for an organization making its debut next month at the Daytona 500. “Mr. Worldwide” joins NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The July 25 concert at the York State Fair featuring Pitbull has been canceled, York State Fair posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

The concert was one of the most anticipated Midstate performances of the year, and the Fair says it was due to scheduling conflicts.

“We are very disappointed for Pitbull’s concert to have been canceled,” Chief Executive Officer Bryan Blair said on the post. “We were looking forward to a fun evening and welcoming an artist that had never performed at the historic York State Fair to the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage.”

Blair goes on to say the issues came from COVID-19 capacity issues and cancelations at Pitbull’s other performances.

“We were fully committed to hosting this show but once again we fell victim to venues canceling Pitbull concerts due to capacity restrictions that were immediately before or after our date and routing became an issue,” Blair said. “Our goal this year was to have entertainment on the stage every night of the Fair, but unfortunately this cancelation is with such short notice that it won’t be possible to find a replacement act.”

Blair goes on to say that all other planned performers will still go on, starting July 23.

All who purchased tickets for the Pitbull concert will receive automatic refunds.