Planetarium shows at York Learning Center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society is now offering online ticket sales and reserved seats after 14 years of public planetarium programs.

This month the society is featuring a children’s program, One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure twice, and Defying Gravity: It Is Rocket Science. For older family members, there is A Part of the Sky Called Orion, and Skywatchers of Africa planetarium shows in the evening.

The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center at 301 East 6th Avenue in York. Admission is $4.00 for adults, $3.00 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1.00 each.

Visit AstroYork.com for details on purchasing tickets online.

Show schedule for Saturday, March 21 is:

2 p.m. One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure

2:40 p.m. StarWatch

3:20 p.m. Defying Gravity: It Is Rocket Science

4 p.m. One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure

7 p.m. A Part of the Sky Called Orion

7:40 p.m. StarWatch

8:20 p.m. Skywatchers of Africa

StarWatch Become a star watcher by exploring the current night sky, locate visible planets and constellations, and enjoy some sky lore. Receive a star map and get a tour of tonight’s sky.

In One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure! Elmo and Big Bird live in the United States and Hu Hu Zhu lives far away in China, but they discovered that they still see the same stars at night! The word for star in Chinese is “xing xing” (pronounced sing sing). How many “xing xing” do you see in this sky? When Elmo and Hu Hu Zhu “travel” to the moon, they discover some basic but surprising scientific facts. For example, they can’t fly a kite there because there is no wind. The fuzzy friends then excitedly realize that children like to fly kites in both China and the United States!

Meet Apollo Aurora, host of the Planetarium Channel’s universally loved gravity news source, Defying Gravity, It Is Rocket Science! With special robot correspondents Apple 1-6-8-6 and EGR-1, Apollo and her team will explore rocket power, gravity on other planets, monstrous black holes and even what keeps us grounded on Earth! Tune into this brand new planetarium show and uncover the mysteries of gravity.

A Part of the Sky Called Orion is a fantastic sky lore program covering the Greek, Egyptian, and Inupiaq cultures. We learn how each of these rich cultures viewed the same stars, but had different stories and images. Told in first-person in the context of the teller’s life, we experience their ancient star lore and imagery. This show is best for 2nd grade and above, but even younger ones will enjoy the storytelling imagery and theme. This is storytelling at its best. A wonderful blend of imagery, music, and word; it’s a treat for all.

For thousands of years, Africans have used their knowledge of the sky to build their societies, shape their spiritual lives, and meet their physical needs for survival. Skywatchers of Africa highlights the diversity of African astronomy, examines cultural uses of the sky that developed throughout history, and celebrates our shared human experience.