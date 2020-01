YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Organizers have announced plans for the 37th Annual York St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

It will step off at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 from Market and Penn Streets.

This year’s grand marshal will be Patrick J. “Paddy” Rooney.

Rooney is a retired pastor in York and a rotary club member.

The parade draws about 10,000 people downtown each year.

It is organized by a group of volunteers.