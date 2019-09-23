Police: 2 shot after argument at York restaurant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Sunday was the result of an argument that started inside a restaurant.

Jose Nunez-Cruz, 24, of York, sustained at least one gunshot wound to the head and died in the parking lot of 3rd Base Restaurant, at 513 North George Street, police said in a news release Monday.

A 30-year-old York man sustained at least one gunshot to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He is still listed in critical condition, police said.

Both victims were targeted, police said. No suspects or arrests were announced.

Anyone with information should call the York police tip line at 717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.