YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency dispatchers say one person is dead after an overnight shooting in York City.

Officials say the shooting happened after 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of East Market Street.

Emergency dispatchers confirm one victim is dead. No other word on how many people were involved.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.