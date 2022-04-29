YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 24.

According to York City Police, on Thursday, April 28, York City Police, with help from the York County Quick Response Team, arrested 18-year-old Nahsir Holton of York, in the first block of North Hartley Street in the city.

Holton was wanted for the April 24th shooting of a 17-year-old male, that occurred in the 500 block of West Market Street.

After being arrested, Holton was turned over to central booking for arraignment. Bail was denied and Holton was taken to York County Prison.