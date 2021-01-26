Police: Assistance needed after York hit and run leaves one injured

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — The York City Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving injury to a pedestrian on W. Philadelphia St and N. Beaver St on Jan. 15, 2020.

While a dark grey or black Jeep Renegade turned into the crosswalk, it struck the pedestrian resulting in injury.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department via the Crimewatch website or by calling the York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204, and the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234. Email can also be made to Officer Hesson: dhesson@yorkcity.org