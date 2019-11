YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who stole an iPhone 11 Pro Max at a Walmart.

Authorities say the man stole the phone, valued at $1299, Oct. 26 around 3 p.m. at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Drive.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Sergeant Adam Bruckhart at (717) 792-9514 or abruckhart@wmtwp.com.