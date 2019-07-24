Police: Camera captured possible porch pirate

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are requesting help to identify a man they believe has been stealing packages from homes in northern York County.

Newberry Township police released home surveillance photos of the man and the red pickup truck he was driving in Lewisberry on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the unknown man saw a package on a porch and walked onto a property in the 300 block of Nebinger Street. When he saw the homeowner had a video surveillance system, he quickly walked away and drove off in the pickup.

Anyone who can identify him should call the police department at 717-938-2608.