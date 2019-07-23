Police: Car owner chased down would-be thief

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dover Township man was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a vehicle and then chased down by the owner, police said.

Northern York County Regional police said Dakota J. Miller was pulling on a vehicle door handle and had a 17-year-old as his lookout when the owner spotted Miller in his driveway off Jodi Lane early Sunday.

When the owner caught up to the would-be thieves, police said one of them pulled a black handgun and threatened to shoot him., police said. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.

Miller, 20, told authorities he pulled the gun in self-defense. He is charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, simple assault, and loitering and prowling.

Charges against the 17-year-old are pending.

Authorities are investigating whether the two are involved in recent thefts from vehicles that occurred in surrounding areas earlier this month.