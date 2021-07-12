Police continue to use social media to help with investigations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police officers in York Township were able to make an arrest last week with the help of those on social media after a woman was assaulted and sexually harassed at a grocery store.

The police posted a picture of the suspect, and the response was strong. Within a few hours, the suspect was arrested.

Investigators in Steelton and Swatara Township were also able to use content from Steelton Highspire United to help find a teenager who went missing. Julianna Paioletti, the site’s administrator, says people were concerned about the teen’s safety.

“We had 20,000 views and hundreds of shares,” Paiolette said. “Our members were watching and getting the word out.”

Swatara Township police would not go into details about the missing teen, except that she is safe and the investigation is ongoing.