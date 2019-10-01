Police: Firefighter handcuffed after pushing trooper at I-83 crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A firefighter was taken to the ground and handcuffed after he pushed a state trooper at the scene of a crash and overdose along Interstate 83, police said.

State police in York said troopers dispatched to the single-vehicle crash near the Queen Street exit Sunday evening saw that the driver was showing signs of an overdose and unable to open the doors.

The troopers broke out a passenger side window and administered naloxone to the man.

When members of the York Township Fire Company arrived on the scene, one of the firefighters became upset that troopers were breaking the glass and began yelling. A trooper ordered the firefighter to leave the scene but he refused, police said in a news release.

The trooper was attempting to escort the firefighter away when the firefighter pushed the trooper. The firefighter was then taken to the ground and handcuffed, police said.

The firefighter was released from custody at the scene. The news release did not identify him due to the ongoing investigation.

