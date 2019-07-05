Police, firefighters call for changes to Pennsylvania fireworks law

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania legislators may revisit the two-year-old law that legalized bottle rockets, Roman candles, and other consumer-grade fireworks after numerous complaints from public safety officials.

Local police and firefighters took to social media this week after dealing with dozens of fires, vandalism, and other fireworks-related issues.

York County 911 received 237 fireworks-related calls between Monday and Thursday.

“Last night was ridiculous. I live in Windsor, in not too much of a populated area, and it was still nonstop,” Springettsbury Township police Sgt. Brian Wilbur said.

Officials said two fires in Harrisburg on Wednesday were caused by fireworks, and Lancaster police said hot fireworks were tossed in a dumpster and started a fire Thursday night.

Members of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in York were left to clean up a mess of fireworks litter and pavement scorch marks caused by trespassers.

“If people continue to be inconsiderate about it and do things the wrong way, yes, unfortunately,” Wilbur said. “If people can’t be adults and do what’s right, we are not going to have a choice but to change the law.

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said she and several other lawmakers believe the 2017 fireworks law didn’t have first responders in mind. She said she would consider pushing a bill to repeal the law.