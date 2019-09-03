Police ID man shot, wounded by York officer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a trespassing suspect shot and injured when he pointed a BB gun at officers Monday afternoon.

Donovain Saulisbury, 31, of York, is charged with aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats, simple assault, and criminal trespass.

He remains in stable condition at a hospital.

Police said the co-owner of a property in the first block of East North Street asked Saulisbury to leave and Saulisbury responded by cursing at the man and threatening to kill him.

Two city officers responded and attempted to stop Saulisbury in the area of North Duke and East North streets. He walked away from the officers then pointed the realistic-looking gun at them, authorities said. One of the officers fired at Saulisbury and he fled.

When the officers confronted Saulisbury again in the area of the York County Convention Center, one of them fired and struck Saulisbury in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

State police and the York County District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting.