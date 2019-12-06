YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have charged a second suspect in connection with the deadly shooting at a York county movie theater.

Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson of York. He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

19-year-old Jalen Bellaflores of York was also arrested and charged with criminal homicide as well as conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Police say Johnson is the one who pulled the trigger, killing Andre White Jr.

After an investigation, including viewing surveillance footage, police were able to name Bellaflores and Johnson as their suspects. Police said the footage showed the two arrived at the West Manchester Regal Cinemas at approximately 10:06 p.m. December 2 and walked past the ticket station without confrontation into theater 6.

A female victim, who police said was an innocent bystander, was also shot. Her condition is not know.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call police.