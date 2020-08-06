Police in York County searching for suspects who stole 88 iPhones from a Best Buy

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are searching for four men who stole 88 iPhones from a Best Buy.

Officers say the men broke into the store in Springettsbury Township between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and barely left a trace.

“Just the fact that the door they got in was a metal door, and then also the lockers inside were metal they were able to gain entry with the saw,” said Brian Wilbur, Springettsbury Twp Police.

The items stolen are worth $70,000.

