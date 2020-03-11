Police in York seek help identifying man wanted in connection to February homicide investigation

York City Police are looking for help identifying the man in the red, white and blue hoodie in connection with a February 2020 homicide investigation.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person they want to speak with in connection to a homicide investigation.

Police said in a release Wednesday they want to speak with the man seen wearing a red, white and blue hooded sweatshirt in the below surveillance video.

He’s wanted in connection with the Feb. 17, 2020 shooting death of Shylique Folk.

Police said if anyone has any information on the man’s name or whereabouts they are asked to contact York City Police.

Tips can always be submitted anonymously through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Those with information can call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204, or the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.