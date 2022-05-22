NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are responding to an incident at a Walmart Supercenter in Newberry Township, York County.

According to York County dispatch, police are on the scene where the has been a report of shots fired at the Walmart on 50 Newberry Parkway in Goldsboro. They are telling people to avoid the area.

Because of police activity, the ramp from I-83 northbound at Exit 33: PA 392 -Yocumtown is closed.

No official word on any injuries and abc27 has a crew on the way to the scene at this time.