Route 15 remains closed after troopers say suicidal man shot at them during welfare check

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 15 remains shut down in both directions in parts of York and Adams counties because of a police incident.

State Police says a suicidal man shot at troopers, who returned fire.

Investigators say 51-year-old Gregory Kalinyak of Gaithersburg, Maryland is now in custody.

They say just before midnight, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asked troopers to do a welfare check, after Kalinyak made suicidal comments.

They tried to pull over his Chevy pickup and say he didn’t listen, so they stopped his vehicle with spike strips.

Investigators say just after midnight, he ran into the woods and started shooting at troopers.

Troopers returned fire and began to search. Some officers were seen hiding behind 18-wheelers with assault rifles.

Police say Kalinyak was eventually taken into custody without further issues.

There were no injuries.

A police cruiser is damaged after being shot.

“It was a welfare check,” said Trooper Megan Ammerman. “It just shows the dangers of our job. We were trying to assist him because he was suicidal and get him help and this obviously happened. So we are very thankful that no troopers were injured during this investigation.”

Route 15 remains closed in both directions near Franklin Church Road in Franklin Township, York County, and near Latimore Valley Road and County Line Road in Latimore Township, Adams County.

Multiple agencies from Adams, York, Cumberland, and Dauphin counties were involved in the response.

Charges are still being determined.

The suspect will be going to Adams County Prison.

Photos from overnight on Route 15. Police say they pulled over a car after a report of an armed suicidal man. They say he shot at them, & as shots were exchanged, he ran into the woods. They have since found him & he is now in custody. Troopers say there are no injuries pic.twitter.com/NwAsQnKNDx — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) September 23, 2020