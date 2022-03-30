YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting. It happened just before 1:00 this morning on the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, 48, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy will be performed at a later date.

The York County Coroner was called to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the CRIMEWATCH app, or by submitting a tip on their website by clicking here. Individuals can also call the tip line at 717-849-2204 or the department at 717-846-12134.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as abc27 learns more of the shooting.