Police investigate person falling from window

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a person falling from a third-story window on the 100 block of North George Street.

York City Police Department responded to a call Friday of an adult victim who fell from the third-floor window. It is currently unknown if the fall was accidental or intentional.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204‬, or ‪717-849-2219‬.