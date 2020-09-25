Police investigate series of cars set on fire in New Freedom since 2019

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Southern Regional Police says it is investigating a series of car fires in New Freedom that started back in November 2019.

There have been five incidents of cars being damaged by fire, all of which ranged in damages accrued, police say. The cars were unlocked and rummaged through before being lit on fire, typically between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Police say the most recent incident took place Thursday around 12 a.m. near South Charles and Bond streets.

Residents are warned to keep cars locked and to not leave valuables inside. Anyone with information or is looking to report suspicious activity should contact 911.