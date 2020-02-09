Police investigate shooting in West York

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in West York, emergency dispatchers said.

The shooting happened on the first block of Dewey Street around 9:30 Saturday night.

Police said multiple people including the victim were involved in the shooting that was targeted.

West York police said the person shot has non-life threatening injuries.

They are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information to please contact the West York Borough Police Department.

