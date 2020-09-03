Police: Woman stabbed following car crash in York

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed multiple times following a minor crash in York County Wednesday night.

Police say around 11:45 p.m. a minor crash occurred near Exit 22 on I-83. Both vehicles were stopped on the shoulder when the two drivers made contact. The driver of a dark sedan described as a white female in her late 20s or early 30s with reddish-brown hair stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim, a 59-year-old woman of Red Lion, was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP- York at 717-428-1011.

At this time police don’t believe the suspect is a threat to the public.