Police investigate woman’s death at campground

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at the Indian Rock Campground in Spring Garden Township.

Victoria Hicks, 29, was found dead in a camper after an apparent shooting late Tuesday, York County Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

Gay said the shooting was initially reported as a possible suicide but is “being investigated as a possible homicide.”

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday.

Spring Garen police said based on the known facts and circumstances at this time, there is nothing to suggest any type of threat to the public’s safety.