Police investigate York County double murder-suicide

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office said the death of three people was the result of an apparent double murder-suicide.

The coroner was called to the first block of Constitution Avenue in New Freedom around 5:25 p.m. Thursday after a report of a deadly fire.

Investigators soon realized that there wasn’t a fire but there were three people dead inside the home.

The coroner’s office said it was determined that a man shot and killed an older man and woman before killing himself.

Southern Regional Police are investigating.

The names of the victims will be released when additional family members are notified.