YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were shot in York around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Cleveland Ave., according to York City Police.

A 23-year-old man was shot three times, and a 24-year-old was shot once. Both York residents were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them by emailing tsowers@yorkcity.org, calling 755TIPS, 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, or submitting a tip here.