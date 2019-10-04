Police investigating 2 former Red Lion school employees, district says

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Red Lion school employees have resigned amid a law enforcement investigation, the district said Friday.

In a statement on its website, the district said both employees tendered their resignation and are no longer employed by at Red Lion.

“These matters do not relate to any threat of violence and there is no security concern regarding persons or facilities,” the statement reads. “As always, the safety and security of our students and staff are our primary concern.”

York Area Regional police are investigating the former employees. The district said it is cooperating with police and conducting its own investigation.

“Since this is an open investigation, the district cannot comment any further,” the statement concludes.

